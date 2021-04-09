Chapel Hill elementary school teacher chosen as NC Teacher of the Year

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools educator was chosen Friday as the 2021 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year, officials say.

Eugenia Floyd is a fourth-grade teacher at Scroggs Elementary. She is also a graduate of East Chapel Hill High, according to a news release from Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools.

Eugenia Floyd in a photo from Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

Floyd was selected from a field of nine finalists representing the state’s eight education districts and charter schools.

“Herself a product of the school district where she now teaches, Floyd began her educational career as a teaching assistant before earning her teaching license eight years ago, and a master’s degree last year in gifted education,” the news release said.

Floyd said as a student she faced with what she saw as low expectations from her teachers.

“As a teacher, I strive to make sure my behavior and academic expectations are high for my students,” Floyd said in her Teacher of the Year submission. “I am a true believer that students will do what you expect them to do.”

Floyd began working as a teachers’ assistant after earning a bachelor’s degree in history from UNC Greensboro, and during her last two years as a teaching assistant, she earned her teaching credential from North Carolina Central University.

Her master’s degree in gifted education is from Elon University.