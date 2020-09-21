‘Character assassination:’ Cooper, Forest trade barbs during education forum

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper criticized Lt. Gov. Dan Forest for holding in-person campaign events without enforcing the state’s mask mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both of the state’s gubernatorial candidates were invited to speak Monday during an online forum held by the state Association of School Administrators.

But while they were supposed to discuss their thoughts on education during the next four years as governor, they also wound up taking shots at each other over completely different issues — with Forest accusing Cooper of “character assassination.”

“My opponent, the lieutenant governor, has been holding in-person indoor campaign events without masks or social distancing for months now,” Cooper said. “He’s routinely put people in harm’s way and is spreading misinformation instead of doing what’s best for the health and safety of North Carolinians.”

Forest called “many things” that Cooper said “completely untrue,” but did not provide specifics.

Forest made headlines last week by saying there should not be a requirement for students and teachers to wear masks, and he did not back off of that position.

“I said I’d lift the mask mandate, and I would,” Forest said. “Many states around the country do not have a mask mandate. They say, ‘You need to be responsible,’ as we would say to the school districts across North Carolina. ‘Be responsible and do what is right for your students.’”

Cooper said that while he understands the desire to return to normality, “we can’t wish this pandemic away.

“We have to put safety over politics and we have to do more for public education, not less,” he said.

The candidates gave separate speeches, with Cooper speaking first for about 12 minutes and Forest following for more than 20 minutes after that. There were no rebuttals and no questions were taken.

On issues related to education, Forest criticized Cooper for vetoing a budget last year that included pay raises for teachers of up to 3.9 percent.

“He was claiming that he wanted more money for teachers and yet he was willing to give them nothing,” Forest said.

Cooper has said his proposed budget includes an average raise of 9.1 percent for teachers and would restore pay for teachers who earn master’s degrees in their fields.

“My budgets favor public education over tax breaks for the corporations and the very wealthiest among us,” Cooper said.

Cooper also criticized Forest’s position on school choice, saying the lieutenant governor wants to expand the state’s voucher program for private schools.

“I believe that parents really do want what’s best for their students,” Forest said, “and sometimes a one-size-fits-all approach to education doesn’t work for everybody.”