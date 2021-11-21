Charged: Two teens are implicated in shooting death of Kannapolis teen

KANNAPOLIS, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two teens are facing charges for their involvement in a shooting that occurred earlier this month in Kannapolis, local authorities said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots on Nov. 11 at approximately 2 p.m. near 500 East C Street.

Kannapolis resident Logan Broome, 17, was found suffering from injuries and was flown to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators were able to identify what they said are two acquaintances of Broome: a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old. Both minors have not been identified due to their ages, the police report said. However, both have been located and are in a juvenile holding facility, officials said.

The 15-year-old has been charged with firing into occupied property and the 17-year-old faces the same charge and is additionally charged with trying to destroy evidence. There are currently no mentions of murder charges.

This remains an active investigation.