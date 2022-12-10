LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Charges are likely in a deadly Lumberton crash in November, police said on Friday.

The crash happened at 1:43 p.m. Nov. 22 at the intersection of Deer Stand Drive and NC 41 South, according to police.

A car driven by a 20-year-old woman was traveling North on NC 41 South when she crossed the center line and hit another car head-on, according to police.

Both drivers were seriously injured in the crash. Linda Cassidy, the driver in the second car, was taken to a hospital where she later died, according to police.

News13 is not naming the 20-year-old driver as charges have not officially been filed.

The crash remains under investigation.