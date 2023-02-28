GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Charges are pending against a Siler City man after a woman was killed in a crash at an intersection in southern Alamance County.

Troopers responded at 7:22 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a crash on Lindley Mill Road near Moores Chapel Cemetery Road, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Alex Michael Millager, 35, of Siler City, was driving a 2021 Ford F-550 truck east on Moores Chapel Cemetery Road.

Emma Leigh Rowland, 20, of Graham, was traveling north on Lindley Mill Road in a 2004 Toyota Corolla.

Millager failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of those two roads and struck Rowland’s vehicle, troopers said.

Rowland died at the scene. Millager was uninjured in the crash.

Neither impairment nor speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision, troopers said.

Investigators are set to meet with the Alamance County District Attorney’s Office regarding the crash.

Lindley Mill Road at Moores Chapel Cemetery Road was closed for about three hours during the investigation.