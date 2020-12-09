WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A 21-year-old is now facing upgraded murder charges following a deadly shooting on Halloween night in Wilmington.
According to court documents, a New Hanover County grand jury on Monday indicted Jaquan C. Jackson on charges of first-degree murder and discharging a firearm within an enclosure in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Carly Rae Baron.
RELATED: Young woman killed in Halloween shooting was college student, model
Investigators with the Wilmington Police Department said the deadly shooting late Halloween night was the result of a verbal altercation that became violent following a traffic crash.
The shooting happened in the 3600 block of Wrightsville Avenue just before midnight. Wilmington police say officers were in the area investigating a noise complaint when they heard gunfire and rushed to the scene.
When police arrived, they saw a vehicle speeding away and performed life-saving measures on Baron, who later died at the hospital. Officers chased and eventually detained Jackson.
Police say Jackson was arguing with a group of people after the traffic crash and fired a gun during the dispute.
According to the indictment, Jackson discharged a 9mm Luger within an occupied motor vehicle to “incite fear” in Baron and another occupant.
Jackson was initially charged with second-degree murder and discharging a firearm in a reckless manner following his arrest the night of the shooting.
He made his first court appearance on the upgraded charges Tuesday morning where a judge ordered his bond remain at $750,000.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- No. 3 Iowa thrives from long range in 93-80 win over No. 16 UNC
- Charges upgraded in Halloween shooting that killed NC college student
- Efforts to help homeowners continue this week on Ocracoke Island
- Gaming company’s expansion brings 200 new jobs to Eastern NC
- 1 dead after plane crashes near railroad tracks in Texas