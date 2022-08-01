CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Douglas International Airport saw nearly 40 flight cancelations and over 250 delays on Sunday, according to Flight Aware.

Inclement weather including thunderstorms were occurring across the country this weekend and airports throughout the U.S. were experiencing delays.

As of 5:37 p.m. Sunday, Charlotte Airport had seen 38 cancellations and 256 delayed flights, data showed.

The 256 delays accounted for 33 percent of Sunday’s flights and is just one of two airports in the U.S. to have over 200 delays.

The forecast for Sunday night is expected to feature more scattered showers including possible thunderstorms around the Queen City, with most weather tapering off by midnight.