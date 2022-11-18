CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A soccer coach and youth leader connected to several Charlotte-area churches has been arrested for sexually assaulting at least three teenage boys, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced on Friday.

Benjamin Damron, 36, has been charged with one count of sexual battery and nine counts of indecent liberties with a child.

The crimes occurred across Charlotte, Matthews, and Union County, authorities said.

Photo: Benjamin Wayne Damron via Mecklenburg County Jail

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, two of the three victims are under 15-years-old and one of the victims is over 15-years-old.

The investigation began on Wednesday, Nov. 16, when CMPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit received separate reports from the victims.

All three victims were interviewed at Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center in Charlotte, CMPD said.

Damron was a youth pastor at Elevation Church, Mercy Church, Southbrook Church, and Soccer Shots. CMPD said Damron had no criminal history before this week’s arrest.

Although in the early stages of the investigation, CMPD said they know Damron met all three victims through the various churches.

“Damron, met his victims in a role as a volunteer church youth leader and coach. He used his position to take advantage of the victims and sexually assault them,” CMPD said.

Over the years, he would reportedly take his victims to area parks or his residence, police said.

CMPD said on Friday they believe the crimes have been occurring for at least five years and ‘could have gone on longer.’

“I don’t know what lead the individual kids to come forward,” a detective with CMPD said on Friday. “We’re proud of their bravery.”

Based on the known pattern, CMPD believes there are more victims out there.

“Our children are so vulnerable, to send our kids out into the world is a scary situation but we’ve got to trust that our kids are safe. As parents, as caretakers, we have to be able to have conversations with them and let them know what’s appropriate and what’s not appropriate.”

Watch Friday’s news conference below:

Anyone who may have further information on these cases or thinks that they may have been a victim of Damron is asked to call Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police at 704-353-1940.

Detectives said on Friday this is just the beginning of a ‘long and thorough investigation.’