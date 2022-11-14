CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate and member of the University of Virginia football team, was identified as one of three students killed in an on-campus shooting Sunday night.

“RIP to one of our own, Devin Chandler. It saddens us to have to write this, but sending healing energy and prayers to his family,” said a Twitter account for Hough Football.

Photo: Devin Chandler (AP)

Chandler, a Huntersville, NC native, spent two seasons at the University of Wisconsin before transferring to UVA.

The junior wide receiver saw limited action in Wisconsin. He had not recorded any statistics during his time with the Cavaliers.

Chandler was one of three members of the UVA football team gunned down Saturday night. Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry were identified as the other victims.

Authorities said the fatal triple shooting occurred on Sunday, Nov. 13, in Charlottesville, Va., while returning from a class trip to see a play.

The suspect was identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a UVA student. He was taken into custody after a manhunt on Monday.

The UVA Athletics website listed Jones as part of the school’s football program as well, but it was unclear what his involvement was with the team.

This is a developing story. Queen City News is working to learn more information.