CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Weathered Souls Brewing Co. recently celebrated its first anniversary at its Charlotte location in November.

But now the brewery’s owners are considering closing its doors on Clanton Road for good. Owners say over the next few days, they’re hoping the community support pushes them into the future.

It’s the city’s only Black-owned brewery, offering new flavors of beers that are not only unique to the business but to your palate.

“Putting the spotlight on the fact that we aren’t represented in that industry, and that’s what we’re here for,” said head chef Jamisen Booker. “With that, the traffic has been slower than we thought it would be.”

It forced the business owners to search for investors in hopes of keeping Weathered Souls open.

Co-owner Mike Holt said the store is down about 30 percent in revenue, but he doesn’t believe it’s solely the brewery’s fault for the dip in sales.

He said the same thing is happening to their sister store in San Antonio.

“We’re hearing this from everybody, restaurants, breweries, cideries, you name it,” Holt said. “It’s just a natural occurrence of money drying up from higher interest rates, a strain on folk’s discretionary spending and to be expected, I think, considering all that we’ve been through in the last three years.”

Weathered Souls sits in a booming area of south Charlotte, but owners believe the construction has hurt business.

He also believes the business was hurt by the surrounding construction along the South Tryon corridor.

“There are a few residences open, some large apartment complexes, but it’s going to grow over the next year and a half from a few hundred to well over 4,000, and all of the businesses on Clanton and the street next to us are waiting for that neighborhood to develop.”

Despite the news of the possible closure, drinkers came in Friday looking to order their favorite IPA.

Booker said they plan to make the best of the time they have left. However, the kitchen will be open this weekend for the last time to showcase all the brewery has to offer.

“We’re taking these next two days, next three days while we’re in the public light like to make sure that everybody understands what we do and understands that, even though we’re a minority in the beer industry, we’re still swinging,” Booker said.

Holt said he can feel the love as the brewery’s days come to an end.

“The support is amazing,” he described. “I’m not really on social media that much. But I’m told that that there’s a lot of support out there for us and nobody wants to see this fail.”

Booker said the only way local businesses stay afloat is with community support — and that goes for their competitors as well.

The brewery is encouraging people to come out and spend some time with them and hopefully, they can keep their space in the beer industry.

Weathered Souls will be open Saturday at noon and will be open past 9 p.m.