CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide in the Providence Division.

Shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to possible medical emergency call for service in the 2200 block of Rexford Road. A man suffering gunshot wounds was located on scene. Medic responded and transported him to Atrium Health Main with life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Officers located a person of interest on scene and taken into custody. Right now, officers are not looking for any other suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.