Charlotte doctor receives special treatment to fight off COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A Charlotte-area doctor ended up in the patient’s chair getting monoclonal antibody therapy to fight COVID-19. The doctor is vaccinated and had a breakthrough case.

The doctor says he started feeling better about 24 hours after he got the treatment.

“There were a couple nights where it was just hard to breathe. That was the scary part,” said Dr. Adam Houser, with Novant Health Sun Valley Family Medicine in Indian Trail.

“The whole scheme of things is I wasn’t as sick as a lot of my patients but I was about as sick as I get,” he added.

Houser, who’s vaccinated, believes he got COVID from one of his patients.

He had a fever, chills and a cough.

“Myself and my family are probably stricter than a lot of people, so it was frustrating to get a breakthrough case, but I’m still thankful that I had the shot because I’ve had multiple patients that are just as healthy, if not healthier than I am, that I’ve sent to the hospital.”

When Houser tested positive for COVID, he decided to fight back with monoclonal antibody therapy.

He got an IV of REGEN-COV in his arm.

The treatment injects COVID-positive patients with laboratory-made antibody proteins.

“That day I didn’t really notice a big difference. I would say the next day about 24 hours later I felt significantly better. I don’t know if it was the medicine, the fact that I had been immunized, or just the natural course of the virus but definitely, 24 hours later I felt better, the fevers were gone, the body aches were gone.”

Novant has treated more than 700 patients with monoclonal antibody therapy across North Carolina.

“The quicker you get tested and know that you’re positive, the quicker you can get it,” said Houser.

The doctor thinks the therapy helped with his breathing. He says after that the treatment, he no longer had shortness of breath.

He’s not sure if it helped with taste and smell. He got his taste back but his smell is still not all there.

Doctors say you should not use monoclonal antibody treatment as a substitute for getting the COVID vaccine.