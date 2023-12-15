CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Agents with the Transportation Security Administration have announced Charlotte Douglas International has broken last year’s mark for the number of firearms being found during passenger checks.

On Monday afternoon, TSA representative Mark Howell recorded 117 guns had been found by TSA during security screenings so far in 2023. This was on pair with all of 2022.

“It’s very likely, or at least 90 percent likely, unless we have no guns the rest of the month, that we will break the record,” he said at the time.

By Thursday, the record had been broken, with 118 guns total having been found by TSA agents during check-in. More than 90 percent of those personal firearms were loaded.

There had also been a handful of guns found in checked luggage as well.

Howell said the most common situation is a result of a passenger being forgetful.

“Most of them say, ‘Oops, I forgot I had it and forgot I had it loaded,’” he said. “When you have a firearm, you usually have it loaded.”

TSA has reported a steady increase of firearms being found on travelers during check screenings over the past several years, nationwide.

There have also been instances of people putting loaded firearms in their checked luggage and not declaring it properly.

When Howell spoke with Queen City News Monday by phone, he was in Florida doing educational classes regarding firearms.

“We go to gun classes, gun sellers, people who own guns to remind them of how they should properly travel with their firearms through an airport,” he explained.

The last time this was done by him in Charlotte was in 2022.

The uptick also has ties to the increase in the number of states which have adopted permit-less carry.

Airports have added more signs and audio warnings which can play on repeat regarding firearm transportation.

“The problem with signage is, once they’re at the airport, it’s kind of already too late,” Howell explained.

He stressed that people who have to travel with firearms through the airport need to go through the proper steps.

If you do not declare that you have a firearm, you could end up paying a civil penalty of $15,000 and be forced to go through additional TSA screenings in the future.