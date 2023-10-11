CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Charlotte FC’s new training facility is up and running.

The Atrium Health Performance Park will house 200 employees, from the players to the business side. Club owner David Tepper says this is the first MLS facility not in a downtown area but not a suburb.

It’s in a neighborhood where they hope to offer more rather than keeping it out.

“This is an anchor for the economic development of this area because you can bring that down here, and that can build and build the communities around here,” said Tepper. “So, this is where things start when you bring a facility like this into a place like this, into a neighborhood like this. That’s the dream.”

The new Charlotte FC training facility Atrium Health Performance Park is a 52,000-square-foot building. It will include access to eight soccer fields for sporting and the community.

The team trained at the Sportsplex at Matthews, a Mecklenburg County facility, and Bank of America Stadium before they began training at their new home last season.

The site has access to six full soccer pitches and two half pitches for the MLS NEXT Pro side and academy. One side will feature team locker rooms, rehabilitation rooms, and top sports scientists.

Players can enjoy state-of-the-art equipment in a 2,800-square-foot weight room geared to help them be in top shape on the pitch.

“Having everyone together in one place, no matter what role that individual serves for our club, is extremely important,” said Joe Labue, Charlotte FC’s President. “It’s the first of its kind in major league soccer, and it’s again been a priority since day one. We can proudly say it’s finally here. We’re already seeing the impact this facility is having on our players and staff.”

Charlotte FC’s headquarters were initially planned for the former Eastland Mall site, but Tepper Sports and Entertainment, which owns the team, chose a different East Charlotte site for the club.

“This investment right here in East Charlotte is not only one that benefits our infrastructure but provides another plot for a platform for us to impact the community that we care about,” LaBue said.

The community pitch will serve as a designated area for community-focused events — it will have lights to allow nighttime use.