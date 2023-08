CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Charlotte Fire Department crews rescued a worker in a tree Saturday following a heat exposure call.

Crews were called to the 7400 block of Berea Court, according to the fire department.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Charlotte Fire said they successfully rescued the patient and turned them over to Medic.

Crews rescuing worker in a tree following a heat exposure call, Charlotte Fire Department

Medic says they’ve received three heat related calls on Saturday as of 12:40 p.m.