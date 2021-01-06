Charlotte firefighter dies in vehicle crash while off duty, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – The Charlotte Fire Department is mourning the loss of an employee who was tragically killed in a vehicle accident, officials said on Tuesday.

Firefighter Patric Saunders, who was with the Engine 21 B Division, died in an accident on Monday, near Hamlet.

Saunders was off-duty when the accident occurred, Charlotte Fire said. He joined the ranks of the Charlotte Fire Department in October 2015.

A Raleigh Fire Department veteran also died in a car crash this week. Lt. Herman Gregory Ellis had been a Raleigh firefighter for more than 10 years. He was off duty when died after a wreck Sunday afternoon along Six Forks Road near I-540.

Charlotte Fire Department released a statement Tuesday about Saunders:

“The fire service mourns the loss of a devoted and beloved member. Please keep the family, friends, and department members in your thoughts and prayers.”

