CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Charlotte Hornets’ guard LaMelo Ball, his family business, and PUMA are being sued by family friend and former business partner, Alan Foster, over claims of trademark infringement and other acts of fraud.

The lawsuit is for more than $200 million and claims Ball knowingly engaged in these allegations after signing his new endorsement deal with PUMA.

Similarly, PUMA had the idea to use the trademarks Foster owned in a very similar way to make good on its investment with Ball, court documents state.

Foster met the Ball family when their kids played basketball together. As LaMelo got older, his dad, LaVar Ball, went to Foster to start a brand for him and the family.

That brand became known as Big Baller Brand, Inc. (BBB.), and Foster, LaVar Ball, and Tina Ball (LaMelo’s mom) each had 33 percent ownership.

Foster designed a lot of the property including the MB1 brand (which stands for Melo Ball 1, the number Ball wears on his jersey).

Queen City News reached out to PUMA and the Charlotte Hornets but they both declined to comment on the lawsuit.