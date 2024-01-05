CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A man who defrauded a Charlotte law firm out of more than $250,000 in real estate closures received a hefty prison sentence on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Court records stated that from 2014 through 2017, Florida resident Pierre Almonor, 51, arranged to have hundreds of thousands of dollars in real estate closing proceeds fraudulently wired into foreign bank accounts.

One of those victims was a Charlotte law firm that received a bogus email in connection with the closing of a piece of Charlotte real estate and was ultimately defrauded into wiring over $250,000, the indictment stated.

Almonor will serve over four years in prison after he was convicted in 2022 of money laundering and conspiracy.