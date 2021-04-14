Charlotte man shoots 7-year-old niece in the head

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man is being held on a $500,000 secured bond after authorities said he shot his 7-year-old niece in the head.

Jeremy Quintrel Lewis, 30, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, discharging a weapon into occupied property, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Charges may be upgraded at some point, officials told FOX 46.

Authorities said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Ware Avenue.

The 7-year-old girl was struck by gunfire and rushed to the Levine Children’s Hospital to be treated. Her current condition remains unknown at this time.

Lewis has a list of prior convictions. His next court appearance is on May 4.