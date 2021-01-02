Charlotte man wins $250,000 scratch-off after being laid off teaching job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A Charlotte man hit big in scratch-offs just as he thought his luck was bad.

Joe Camp won $250,000 on a scratch off ticket weeks after he was laid off from his teaching job.

The door to the BP on Belhaven Boulevard in north Charlotte where he purchased the ticket swings open all day long.

“I’ve been here over twenty years,” said Paul Cleland, a clerk at the store.

Cleland has regular customers and many of them get scratch offs.

It was one of his regulars who won big.

“He showed it to him first and then showed it to me. It was $250,000 on it,” said Gloria Henderson, another clerk at the store.

Joe Camp, a former pre-school teacher took the winnings home, was in tears.

Just a couple weeks prior, he was laid off from his job and his father died.

“He came back in and was crying. He said I can’t believe it,” Henderson said.

“I say, good Lord! That’s good,” she said.

On Thursday, regulars were back and forth trying to strike gold again.

Although the gas station is known for previous wins, Camp’s was the greatest this year.

“He sold a winning ticket about six years ago. It was $150,000. We been getting $50,000, $25,000, you know… $10,000, $5,000 but this right here, for the end of the year… $250,000 that’s the biggest we sold this year,” said Henderson.

Both clerks call Camp lucky, but deserving.