Charlotte Motor Speedway to host drive-thru graduations for Class of 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Some high school graduates in North Carolina are about to have an unforgettable graduation experience courtesy of the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Officials with the speedway and Cabarrus County Schools have announced plans to hold in-car graduation ceremonies for seniors.

Students will receive their diplomas at the start/finish line on the track, according to State Superintendent Mark Johnson.

“We are grateful to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for making their facility available to some of our graduating seniors to give them the opportunity to have an unforgettable graduation this year,” said Superintendent Johnson. “When we approached the speedway with this idea, they began work right away to make the speedway available and to plan an incredible graduation experience.”

Seniors from all 10 Cabarrus County high schools will have their graduation at Charlotte Motor Speedway on June 12 and 13.

“Cabarrus County Schools is excited that our Class of 2020 graduates will be able to celebrate their graduation at such a unique venue,” said Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Lowder.

“We are grateful to Charlotte Motor Speedway for their hospitality and look forward to working with them to make this a memorable experience for our graduates and their families.”

“We also extend our thanks to State Superintendent Mark Johnson and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction for their efforts in bringing everyone together to develop a plan to honor our graduates.”

Students will be able to watch commencement exercises drive-in style on the giant Speedway TV at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

They then will proceed around the track to the start/finish line, where they will be presented their diplomas.

Only vehicles with a graduating senior will be allowed in the infield and spectators will not be allowed in the grandstands per guidelines from the Cabarrus Health Alliance and the State of North Carolina to limit large gatherings.

“High school graduation is a rite of passage for teenagers and their families,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “These students have worked for years to get their diplomas, and they deserve to mark this milestone in a big way. We’re honored to engage our gigantic Speedway TV to help our neighbors create North Carolina’s first ever drive-in, drive-through graduation ceremony.”