CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Two young men are facing multiple charges following a shootout in west Charlotte this week, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

It all began around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of West Boulevard and Remount Road when a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer heard gunshots in the area.

According to police, the officer was able to quickly locate the source of the shooting in the parking lot of a BP Gas Station where he witnessed the active exchange of gunfire between two people.

Moments after the officer’s arrival, one of the two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, so the officer coordinated efforts with other fellow officers to successfully stop the fleeing vehicle and detain the driver, identified as Antonio Springs, 21, police said.

Springs was found unharmed despite his vehicle being struck by gunfire nearly a dozen times.

Back at the initial shootout scene, other Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers requested Medic who transported the second suspect, Jordan Lee Wilson, 19, to the hospital due to a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers, detectives, and Crime Scene Search then began to conduct the investigation and collect multiple shell casings and other physical evidence, CMPD said.

Springs was found to be in possession of a firearm and drugs, police said Wilson was also found to be in possession of a firearm, which officers determined was stolen, CMPD said.

Detectives were able to determine Wilson to be the primary aggressor and said once he is released from the hospital, he will be served arrest warrants for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and damage to property.

Springs has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.