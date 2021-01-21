Company files rezoning petition, prompting questions about Panthers’ stadium move

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Are plans for a brand new stadium in Uptown in the works? Many think so.

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry just filed a rezoning petition to make it a mixed-use development district.

Panthers owner David Tepper has talked in the past about potentially putting a brand new stadium at the site.

The location is right across the street from Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry plans to build their new site in Oakboro.

The company has been at its current location at the corner of S. Clarkson Street and W. Summit Avenue for more than 100 years.

However, they say after careful consideration, they determined that it is in their best interest to build a new, state-of-the-art foundry on a 428-acre property in Oakboro.