Charlotte police ask for help identifying brazen jewelry store thieves

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — CMPD released video of a brazen jewelry store burglary Wednesday, in hopes people might recognize the suspects who are still on the loose.

This all happened back in December, but police have released the video now because of the cases they still have outstanding.

There have been a series of armed robberies that have happened over the past couple of months at jewelry stores and pawn shops. Many of them have led to arrests, but not this one.

In the video, you see two men barge into the Brownlee Jewelers in University City, forcing an employee behind the counter with her coworker while a shocked customer looks on before she is forced to the floor as a third suspect comes in.

In the course of two minutes, money is taken, jewelry is grabbed and three innocent victims are left reeling as the suspects make a run for it.

“They’re just victimizing innocent people,” former CMPD officer Walter Bowers Jr. said.

Bowers now works as an attorney and we spoke with him about the video.

“I certainly would see a correlation on things, if you will, getting back to normal and crime increasing. I absolutely would agree with that assessment,” said Bowers.

The case in University City is one of several armed robberies just since December all over the Charlotte area. CMPD says arrests have been made in more than half of those cases, but not this one.

FOX 46 showed the video to some of the people out in the shopping center. They were shocked to see the bold break-in.

“This comes as a surprise,” one shopper told FOX 46.

It’s also the same shopping center where the son of a Cabarrus County sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed back in 2019. But despite the less-than-stellar notoriety, people still say they feel safe out here.

“There’s a pretty big police presence like everywhere. Like everywhere I drive I see police,” the shopper said.

For Brownlee Jewelers, though, more security and more rules for being in the store are now in place.

No hoodies, hats or sunglasses are allowed, all to keep this hold-up from happening again.

If you have any information on the suspects, you’re asked to call CMPD’s Crimestoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.