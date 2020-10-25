CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers took cover after shots were fired at them while they were trying to pull over a vehicle in east Charlotte early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to calls about a car break-in around 4:30 a.m. near 800 Academy Street in the NoDa area.

A vehicle matching the description given was found and police said when they attempted to stop the vehicle, they were shot at.

The vehicle then fled. A Charlotte police SUV had to be towed from the scene.

None of the officers involved were injured and they did not return fire.

Crime Scene Investigators, peer support, and homicide detectives were all on the scene to assist.

The incident remains an active investigation.