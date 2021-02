CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Police were investigating a fight that occurred outside of Northlake Mall on Saturday evening, CMPD says.

WJZY was on the scene where a large police presence was outside of the AMC Theater side of the mall around 6 p.m.

Officers said the scene near the 6800 block of Northlake Mall Drive was active and ongoing.

CMPD told Fox 46 that despite some erroneous reports, there are no indications that shots were fired.