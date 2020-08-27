Charlotte police supervisor heard on video discussing plan to gas protesters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released more than 50 videos showing what happened the night of June 2, giving a new perspective on what happened before tear gas was fired at a group of protesters.

Those demonstrators were marching through Uptown in response to the police killing of George Floyd. They were on 4th Street when officers made the decision to use tear gas—and that decision has been the center of controversy since.

In one clip of body camera video, you can see a crowd of people running down the street right after the tear gas was deployed.

The group says they didn’t know why they were hit with chemical agents, but police say they did it because protestors were throwing objects at officers.

In one of the body camera videos, you can hear an officer detailing how the tear gas would be fired.

“We’re going to push this s**t,” the CMPD supervisor is heard saying. “We’ve got a bottleneck now. [We’re] going to hammer their asses.”

The supervisor was reprimanded for actions shown on that video.

CMPD says it will not use chemical agents moving forward unless officers are being physically attacked during a protest.

