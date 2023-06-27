CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — An investigation is underway after a massive three-alarm broke out at Charlotte Prep in southeast Charlotte Monday night.

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. and affected the structure that houses K-4th grade students.

The Charlotte Fire Department said over 60 firefighters were on the scene to battle the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

Charlotte Fire said that the blaze was immediately upgraded to a second-alarm fire upon arrival of the first unit, and was then upgraded again to a third-alarm fire. The fire was fought from the outside due to its danger, CFD said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Charlotte Prep was currently holding summer camp activities, which have since been canceled..