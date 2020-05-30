Charlotte protesters: who was arrested and where they’re from

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY/AP) — Here’s who was arrested last night in Charlotte, their names, and where they’re from. Police said 15 people were arrested in total.

Protests in the city began peacefully Friday evening but turned violent as the night wore on.

A grocery store and a cell phone store were looted, and protesters threw rocks at police, smashed a police bicycle, slashed the tires of a police car.

Officers responded with more than a dozen arrests, including City Council member Braxton Winston, who was charged with failure to disperse.

Three officers suffered minor injuries.

The names of those who were arrested:

1. Jessica Warner, Charlotte

2. Lashonda Smith, (Unknown at this time)

3. Adam Griffith, Charlotte (Steele Creek)

4. Cody Crabtree, Albemarle

5. Braxton Winston, Charlotte







6. Madison Hodrick, Stella

7. Patrick Alexander, Charlotte

8. Katherine CoxCharlotte (Myers Park)

9. Madeline Loughlin, Charlotte (Myers Park)

10. Damon Manuel, Charlotte, (Yorkmount)

11. Kristie Puckett, Charlotte (Puckett is an ACLU activist)

12. Zmontez Anderson (Unknown at this time)

13. Lavar Sprinkle (Unknown at this time)

14. Rontravis Wilson (Unknown at this time)

15. Milan Johnson (Unknown at this time)