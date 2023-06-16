CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — The LYNX Blue Line service in South End was briefly suspended Thursday due to an ‘altercation’ on the light rail, according to CATS.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. aboard a train in the 3100 block of South Boulevard in Charlotte.

Video obtained by Queen City News shows part of the fight, as two people struggled to pry a knife from one of the passenger’s hands.

“There’s a lot of profanity, quite frankly, and I don’t know what it was about, but they were upset with each other,” said Tom Ownbey, a witness. “The older gentleman lunged at the other gentleman, and that’s when I was like, ‘I got to get out of here.'”

Police say two individuals were fighting on the train, and when it stopped, the fight moved onto the platform area.

“It got really intense, really, really fast, even though we were kind of still watching them,” said Ownbey.

The video shows three people struggling for the knife while other passengers beg the man to drop it.

“So we’re kind of all just like watching this, waiting for the cops to come,” Ownbey explained. “Waiting for EMS to come. Dude’s blood just kind of, you know, on his hands.”

Medic confirmed someone was taken to the hospital after being seriously injured from stab wounds; however, CMPD later clarified both individuals sustained ‘minor, non-life threatening cuts.’

Officials said service was stopped between New Bern and Archdale stations with a bus bridge in place. Officers advised both subjects were identified, and appropriate charges are being evaluated as the investigation continues.

“You know, there’s only so much CATS can do,” Ownbey said. “What can they do to prevent something like that?”

Delays were expected; however, CATS said the service resumed around 6:20 p.m.