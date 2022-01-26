CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A 30-year-old Charlotte woman was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor, U.S. Attorney Dena King announced Wednesday.

Court documents said authorities were notified on Jan. 1, 2020, that a 13-year-old girl was a suspected victim of sex trafficking.

Investigators determined that from Dec. 2 to Dec. 25, 2019, Simone McIllwain trafficked the teen in the Charlotte area.

According to documents, the teen was introduced to McIllwain through a mutual acquaintance. The woman began to advertise the girl online for commercial sex, officials said.

McIllwain also arranged for the girl to engage in sex acts at her hotel room and kept a portion of the proceeds.

Authorities said that at the time of the offenses, McIllwain was on supervised release for a 2014 federal conviction in Florida for transporting a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

McIllwain pleaded guilty in April 2021 to sex trafficking of a minor and was placed in federal custody.

She was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison and 20 years of supervised release, prosecutors said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday that the City of Charlotte ranks No. 1 in the state for human trafficking. North Carolina ranks ninth nationally.