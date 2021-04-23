Suspect identified after tractor-trailer leads chase from Alamance County to Guilford County; chase ends in crash at NC 61, I-40

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A chase led to a crash involving a tractor-trailer at Interstate 40/85 and N.C. 61, according to Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

At 11:35 a.m. Friday, troopers stopped a tractor-trailer on I-40 East near Maple Avnue after other drivers reported the vehicle being driven recklessly.

  • Chase out of Alamance County ends in crash involving tractor-trailer at NC 61, I-40 in Guilford County (Joshua Nagy/WGHP)
The driver, identified as Julian Colman Parsons, 28, of Lenoir, drove off from the traffic stop and a chase ensued.

The tractor-trailer crashed on N.C. 61, near the interstate, in Guilford County.

Parsons ran from the tractor-trailer and was taken into custody, Baker said.

Parsons is charged with felony speeding to elude, driving while impaired, reckless driving, hit-and-run, and additional traffic violations.

Two cars were hit by the tractor-trailer during the chase but no one was injured, Baker said.

