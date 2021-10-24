Chatham County schools to begin free weekly COVID-19 testing in schools Monday for K-5

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Chatham County parents will now have the option to opt into free weekly COVID-19 testing for their child(ren) in grades K-5 beginning Monday after the county announced it will begin offering free weekly testing in schools.

Families who choose to sign their child(ren) up can find links on individual school websites, as well as on the Chatham County Schools homepage, to get the ball rolling, as the county will begin rolling out the initiative Monday.

A parent or guardian must provide a one-time consent for any student under the age of 18 who wants to take part in the testing program, as all testing information is confidential, a news release confirmed.

“We want to ensure that we are doing everything we can to protect our students. We want to keep our students in school,” Superintendent Dr. Anthony Jackson said. “Testing is another tool at our disposal to help us mitigate the spread of the virus, which will allow us to continue to work toward our goal of an uninterrupted school year.”

Additionally, students in sixth through eighth grade will be able to begin receiving weekly tests as early as Nov. 1, while grades nine through 12 can begin Nov. 8.