‘Check conditions before traveling’: Coastal storm could make travel dangerous on N.C. 12, NCDOT says

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Windswept sands of Outer Banks create an otherworldly landscape at dawn (Getty Images).

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WNCN) – A storm is expected to hit coastal North Carolina this weekend and it could make travel conditions on certain roads, including N.C. 12 on the Outer Banks dangerous to travel, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The digital message boards lined up along N.C. were updated Friday to alert drivers of driving conditions.

The National Weather Service released a statement Friday that said the storm could bring wind gusts greater than 50 miles per hour, heavy rain and flooding on N.C. 12.

On Friday, NCDOT officials used equipment to push sand onto dunes from Pea Island to Ocracoke Island and then staged graders, excavators and other equipment along potential trouble spots to respond in case conditions worsen through the weekend, the release read.

Officials said before traveling on the Outer Banks or in low-lying coastal areas this week drivers should check driving conditions, click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories