RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Jimmy Mabe raises lots of snakes. His new additions include a two-headed Honduran albino milk snake.

“The right side is a little more aggressive than the left,” Mabe said. “So it wants to bite me more.”

While it has two heads, it shares a set of lungs and a stomach.

“It’s just luck,” said Jimmy, who we first met back in 1996. “[Snakes] don’t take up a lot of space, and they don’t carry any diseases.”

While this two-headed snake is a fluke of nature, it’s still trying to find its way.

“They do have a different mind to go in a different direction than the other,” he said. “They can’t always be fighting over which way to go.”

You can see the snake in person at the Repticon Show on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 at the Cabarrus Arena.