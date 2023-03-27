RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you have an old Powerball ticket laying around, you may want to check your numbers. A $100,000 prize will expire in one week.

The NC Education Lottery says the winner of an unclaimed $100,000 prize is still unclaimed. The $3 Power Play ticket was purchased for the Oct. 5 drawing. It is set to expire on Tuesday, April 4.

People who live or travel through Gastonia will need to pay extra attention as the ticket was sold at the Lake Wylie Mini Mart on 7015 Union Road in Gastonia.

The winning numbers for the drawing were:

26-30-33-37-62-6

“Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you have to see if you have the winning ticket,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery. “We hope that whomever purchased this ticket comes forward to claim their prize soon so we can celebrate their big win with them.”

To claim the prize, the ticket must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4. Lottery winners have 180-days to claim prizes.

The winner matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball. The odds of doing that are 1 in 913,129.