RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Check your tickets!

Two lucky Mega Million players in North Carolina each won $1 million in Friday night’s drawing.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, one winner purchased their ticket at the Pikeville Mini Mart on South Goldsboro Street in Pikeville, a town in Wayne County.

They said the other winner bought their ticket online.

Both players paid $2 for their ticket and matched the numbers on all five balls to win the $1 million prize, lottery officials said.

The odds of doing so are 1 in 12.6 million.

North Carolina is one of five states with $1 million winners in the drawing. The other states were Florida, New Jersey, California and Michigan.

Nobody won the jackpot in Friday’s drawing, upping the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing to $820 million worth $422 million in cash. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.