Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold in NC wins $1M prize

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing produced a $1 million prize for someone who bought a ticket at a convenience store in Cabarrus County, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Carolina Fast Mart on N.C. 49 North in Concord.

The win became the third time in three weeks, and the second Tuesday in a row that a ticket in North Carolina won a $1 million prize in the game.

The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 1-10-18-20-46, to beat odds of 1 in 12.6 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot in the drawing.

Friday’s jackpot climbs to $310 million as an annuity prize or $238 million cash.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.