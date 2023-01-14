RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone was extra lucky on Friday the 13th when they won a $1 million prize.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing brought good luck to someone who bought a ticket in Charlotte and won $1 million.

The winner purchased the ticket at the Kwick Mart on Albermarle Road in Charlotte. The $2 ticket matched the number on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize.

The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are one in 12.6 million. The lucky winner has six months to claim their prize.

The $1 million prize in North Carolina is one of 14 winners nationwide as lottery players tried their luck at the second highest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Two other tickets in North Carolina won a $10,000 prize. One ticket was sold at the Food Lion on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh and the other ticket was sold at the Handy House on Arendell Street in Morehead City.

The $1.5 billion jackpot was sold to an extra lucky winner in Maine. Mega Millions players have won jackpots on Friday the 13th seven times.

The next Mega Millions jackpot is on Tuesday and is worth $20 million as an annuity or $10.7 million in cash. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location, through online Play on the lottery’s website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.