RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Make sure to check your Mega Millions ticket because someone in North Carolina has a winning ticket.

The ticket matched “the five white balls to win the big Mega Millions second prize,” according to the Mega Millions site.

That means the winning NC ticket is worth $1 million.

The winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at Lake Wylie Mini Mart on Union Road in Gastonia, according to officials.

And that wasn’t the only winning ticket in North Carolina either; two other tickets won $30,000 and one won $10,000, officials said.

Those winning tickets were sold at:

$30,000 ticket sold at the Speedway on South Glenburnie Road in New Bern.

$30,000 ticket sold at the Murphy Express on Brightleaf Road in Smithfield.

$10,000 ticket purchased through the lottery’s Online Play program from someone in Pitt County.

