RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Check your Mega Millions tickets. Someone won big in North Carolina.

Officials said someone who bought their ticket at a Food Lion in Union County won a $1 million prize from Tuesday’s drawing.

The ticket was purchased at the store on Idlewild Road in Indian Trail, according to officials.

The ticket matched all five white balls, and the odds of doing so are 1 in 12.6 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize, officials stated.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will now be $254 million, which is worth $133.7 million in cash, officials said. The odds of winning it all are 1 in 302.5 million.