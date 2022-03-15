CHEROKEE, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper and his former environmental secretary Michael Regan are scheduled to visit North Carolina’s Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tuesday to celebrate an environmental accomplishment for both the school system and the state.

On March 3, the first fully electric school bus in North Carolina was delivered to Cherokee Central Schools.

According to the Associated Press, Regan, who is now the U.S. EPA Administrator, plans to announce an EPA grant to help fund four additional electric school buses for the tribe’s K-12 schools.

A Cherokee news outlet said the first bus, which was ordered using a state grant, comes as part of a pilot program that has been three years in the making.

The entities making it all possible are the Cherokee Boys Club, which is certified to service the buses, the EBCI Air Quality Program and the builder–Thomas Built Buses of High Point.

The program’s air quality supervisor, Donnie Owle, says each bus comes with a price tag of $342,000 and each charging station is $50,000.

The case that Thomas Built Buses makes is that school buses are the perfect electric vehicle as they follow predictable routes, have plenty of time to charge each day, and make millions of trips each year.

According to the company website, electric buses are also known to provide a quieter and smoother ride compared to fossil-fuel-powered buses.

Operating an electric school bus can also cost less than half of what it would take to run an older diesel school bus, the company says.

The initiators of the pilot program in Cherokee now have their sights set on becoming the first school system in the state with a fully electric fleet.

AP and Cherokee One Feather contributed to this article.