HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — A Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville was fined by the Department of Labor for paying “volunteer” workers with meal vouchers and allowing underage workers to use hazardous machinery.

The store gained notoriety in July after a now-deleted Facebook post asked for volunteers to help with their drive thru in exchange for food.

“We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express!” read the post. “Earn 5 free entrees per shift (1 hr) worked. Message us for details.”

The restaurant’s Facebook page was inundated with critical comments.

The United States Department of Labor fined the restaurant, located on Highland Square, a total of $6,450 for child labor violations.

The Labor Department said the restaurant allowed three workers under the age of 18 to operate, load, or unload a trash compactor.

The department also ordered the Chick-fil-A to pay $235 in back wages to seven employees.

“Protecting our youngest workers continues to be a top priority for the Wage and Hour Division,” said Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division District Director Richard Blaylock in a news release. “Child labor laws ensure that when young people work, the work does not jeopardize their health, well-being or educational opportunities. In addition, employers are responsible to pay workers for all of the hours worked and the payment must be made in cash or legal tender.”