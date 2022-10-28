ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — More than one dozen people were rescued by North Carolina-based Coast Guard crews after two boats collided — and one was sinking — off the North Carolina coast on Friday morning.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. about 70 miles northeast of Nags Head when RV Atlantis, a good Samaritan boat, reported two vessels — including a commercial fishing boat — had collided.

The 115-foot commercial fishing vessel Tremont, that had 13 people on board, was sinking after the collision, the Coast Guard said. One of those rescued was a child, according to photos.

Photos also showed the fishing boat was nearly underwater at the time of the rescue.

US Coast Guard photo

US Coast Guard photo

US Coast Guard photo

US Coast Guard photo

US Coast Guard photo

US Coast Guard photo

The fishing boat collided with the 1,000-foot Panamanian-flagged container vessel MSC Rita, the Coast Guard said in a news release. Online data showed the MSC Rita was heading from New York City to Charleston, South Carolina, when the collision happened.

Deployed to assist were two Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City aircraft, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew, a Coast Guard Station Chinoteague 47-foot Motor Life Boat boatcrew, and Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch.

A good Samaritan vessel, Drystan, arrived at the scene and rescued 12 Tremont crewmembers and the helicopter crew hoisted the captain.

The Tremont crewmembers were transferred to the Coast Guard Motor Life Boat and taken to the station with no reported injuries.

The fishing vessel captain was taken to Coast Guard Sector Virginia with no reported injuries.