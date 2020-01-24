Child dies after fire at NC apartments; another victim severely injured

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The victim who passed in Friday’s apartment fire was a child, according to Sheriff Hans Miller from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said one victim is currently being treated for severe injuries at a local trauma center.

A total of 12 apartments were destroyed; however, four of the damaged apartments were not occupied officials confirmed.

At approximately 1 a.m. Friday, the Onslow County Emergency Operation Center received a call of an active fire at Hinson Arms Apartments on N.C.Highway 258.

Officials did not release the exact age of the child who died, but said the victim was a pre-teen.

A joint investigation to determine the cause of the fire is currently underway.

This investigation includes investigators from the Onslow County Fire Marshal’s Office, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Onslow County Emergency Management, N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, N.C. Fire Marshal’s Office, Jacksonville Fire Marshal, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms Explosive Division.

More headlines from CBS17.com: