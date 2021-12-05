Child falls from truck, is run over by trailer during eastern NC Christmas parade

BATH, N.C. (WNCT) — A 9-year-old child who was participating in a Christmas parade in a Beaufort County town Sunday was taken by helicopter to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville after falling out of a truck and being run over by a trailer attached to it.

Trooper Becker with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that the child, who was not named, was riding in the back of a pickup truck during Sunday’s parade.

The child fell from the vehicle and was run over by the trailer.

The child was flown to Vidant around 3:30 p.m. There was no update on the child’s condition.

The highway patrol is investigating and had not released any new details, including charges, as of Sunday evening.