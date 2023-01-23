DENVER, N.C. (WJZY) – A man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Lincoln County is now facing multiple charges, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Deputies began investigating a tip back in mid-December regarding past sexual abuse. Denver resident Todd Speight, 48, was identified by the victim, who was known by the suspect.

Following interviews, Speight was arrested and faces multiple charges including child abuse by a sexual act on a child.

He is being held on a $375,000 secured bond and has his first court appearance on Monday.