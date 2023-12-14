RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County District Attorney’s Office says they’re overwhelmed with an increase in sex offense cases involving our youth.

Melinda Sampson with NC Stop Human Trafficking says many sex offense cases start online.

It’s a warning to parents when it comes to protecting their children against predators.

File photo of girl on phone

“They are very vulnerable,” Sampson said. “They’re easy to groom, they’re easy to manipulate, and predators do that.”

“The young person believes they love that person and they’ll send them photos. And once those photos get out, that predator has leverage to exploit that young person by uploading it to any platform.”

She says what we really need is to teach young people how to be safe online, and make sure you check their privacy settings.

Since 2019, there’s been a nearly 300% jump in tips submitted to the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The task force also reports they’re opening up thousands more of these investigations each year.

“We are in desperate need of more resources to handle the volume,” said Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

“Working with child victims and getting them to a point where they can come and tell their their truth in front of 12 members of a jury is a challenge,” she explained. “It takes time to get children to that point.”

She says her office needs 12 more assistant district attorneys to handle the caseload, and that it starts with funding through the state legislature.

The North Carolina Department of Justice shares how parents can keep their kids safe online. Click here for more information.