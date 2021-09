WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A child was shot and killed in Winston-Salem on Friday night, according to a Winston-Salem police spokesperson.

The shooting was reported on Martindale Road around 7:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem police said the child was 2 years old. They didn’t say what happened leading up to the child being shot.

No other information about the shooting has been released.