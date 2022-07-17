LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office say they’re investigating what led to a child and a teen being shot in Lumberton Saturday night.

At about 7:41 p.m., deputies responded to the 9000 block of Hwy 211 E. in reference to a shooting.

It was there that they found a 9-year-old and a 13-year-old who were shot while sitting in a car, according to reports.

Officials say the 9-year-old was treated for his injuries and released from a medical center.

They say the 13-year-old was taken to a medical center for treatment.

Their injuries are not considered life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.